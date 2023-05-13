TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners are expected to revisit the cost of transforming an old Tennessee Valley Authority infirmary into a new Emergency Management Agency headquarters after bids came in higher than anticipated.
This is the second time in about a week that project bids exceeded expectations.
The facility would house the Colbert County EMA and Colbert 911 dispatch center.
EMA Director Michael Smith said there are only two bidders interested in the project.
Brad Slater Construction of Leoma, Tennessee, submitted a bid of $1,849,000 to make renovations to the building the Colbert County Commission purchased last year.
The only other bidder was Brindley Construction of Pulaski, which bid $2,049,000.
The two contractors were also the only two to submit bids for the construction of a new senior citizens center in the LaGrange community.
The renovations include creating a 911 dispatch area, Smith said, an emergency operations center, offices for EMA staff, and a training room that can seat 50-60 people.
The concrete building is located on Reservation Road in front of a five-story office building and concrete laboratory building that will be transformed into the new Colbert County Jail. The jail and office building will comprise the county's new justice center.
Smith said the county has $200,000 to $300,000 of Community Development Block Grant money available to help fund the renovations, plus another $60,000 in capital improvement funds.
Chairman Tommy Barnes said the commission anticipated spending about $500,000 to renovate the facility. He said no other funds for renovations were budgeted.
"We did not think we would have to appropriate the amount of funds necessary to meet that bid," Barnes said.
Smith said he anticipates the commission will discuss the bids during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Once bids are submitted, the commission typically will accept the low bid or reject all bids.
"What we're going to do is review the bid specs and decide if we want to proceed and whittle it down to a reasonable amount of money," Barnes said.
