TUSCUMBIA — The Alabama Department of Public Health and Helen Keller Hospital are in week three of offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Colbert County Office Complex.
More than 300 tests had been administered as of Tuesday, which was the 19th day of testing.
The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the complex, located at 1101 U.S. 72 East.
A doctor's order for the test is preferred, but not required.
Providers may call the phone number at 256-460-8932 and give a verbal order for their patients.
Health officials operating the clinic re-evaluate at the end of each week to determine if services should continue for another week.
So far, the answer has been "yes" from week to week.
The average wait for results is between 48 and 72 hours, according to Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers, with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
"It is very important that persons having signs or symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call their health care provider as this could represent COVID-19 or other illness," she said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health does not recommend that persons go to medical offices or emergency rooms without first speaking to medical providers, unless the person is having severe symptoms, she said.
"Even then, persons should call before seeking medical care and, if transported by 911, follow directions of the emergency medical services. All these measures of caution are to reduce the spread of this virus within health care facilities as well as to other persons."
The criteria for testing is that the patient must be symptomatic and in at least one of the high risk categories — age 65 or older, be a health care worker, be associated with a long-term care facility, or have a co-morbidity such as asthma, COPD, hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, cancer or be pregnant.
The drive-thru clinic accepts patients from any county as long as they meet criteria.
