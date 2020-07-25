Colbert County has kicked off a pilot program for state troopers to swear to their tickets virtually.
According to Mark Eady, Colbert County circuit clerk, the COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst for rolling out the program. Previously, troopers and clerks routinely would share a computer terminal while they went through the process of swearing to tickets that had been written. Social distancing protocols means that's no longer possible.
Now, troopers can log into a computer without going into the courthouse and, using Xoom and a program that allows the clerk and the trooper to have access to the clerk's computer, they can complete the process from anywhere.
"Troopers have been asking for it for a long time," Eady said. "The convenience alone, it helps them so much. You are seeing them on the screen, they are swearing to it, it's exactly the same thing. It's saving them from having to come into the courthouse, and with everything that has been going on with the courthouses, it's helped them a lot. I know we had some lines out here for a while."
For troopers who prefer to go into the courthouse, the county also has created a terminal with two screens separated by Plexiglass so they can maintain social distancing while swearing to tickets onsite.
