TUSCUMBIA — Historic homes in Colbert County are soon to get some extra attention as those built between 1820 and 1920 are now eligible for the county's new historic marker program.
The new markers were unveiled Thursday on the lawn of the historic Colbert County Courthouse.
Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau Director Susann Hamlin said the marker program is part of the Bicentennial Project that involves the creation, development and installation of historic markers in the yards of homes built in the first 100 years of Alabama's statehood.
Colbert County's signage, created by local welder and businessman Lin Liles, features the domed-shape clock tower of the courthouse with the hour set to 2, representing the 200th bicentennial.
The sign hosts the name of the home's builder or original occupants, or the name the house is known by as well as the date it was built.
Colbert County Tourism is working with a committee of historians and organizations to identify homes throughout the county built before 1921.
Hamlin said she believes there are at least 50 homes each in Sheffield and Tuscumbia, and another 150 to 175 throughout the county that will qualify.
Applications for the markers are available at the Colbert Tourism office located at 719 U.S. 72 in Tuscumbia, or by sending an email to colberttourism@comcast.net
The hope is to identify and mark 30 homes by Oct. 31 with the first guided tour to be held this fall.
The cost to the homeowner, after application approval, is $125, which includes professional installation by Liles. The signs are attached to durable metal poles for attractiveness and longevity.
Liles, who is also a welding instructor at Northwest-Shoals Community College, said the project has become a passion for he and his wife, Sandy.
The project's initial funding is through grants from the Alabama Bicentennial Committee in the amount of $5,000 with another $5,000 from the Colbert County Commission.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the signs represent the deep history of Colbert County and its significance in the state.
"Colbert County certainly played a significant role in the history of the state dating back to well before it was even recognized, and this is a way to preserve some of that history and share with others," Creekmore said.
Colbert County was approved by the state in 1869.
According to Hamlin, one marker has been installed already at 501 E. Third Street in Tuscumbia.
"We know that most people love historical homes and so much so that many travel to see them, so these homes will become part of our walking and driving tours," Hamlin said. "Colbert County has its share of old homes, some even before 1820."
There will be two meetings for the public to see and learn more about the markers. The first will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sheffield Public Library, and the second at 5 p.m. Monday at Helen Keller Public Library in Tuscumbia.
Hamlin said printed and electronic maps, as well an app, will be created to guide visitors to residences on the historic home tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.