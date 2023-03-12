TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County's chief financial officer is suggesting the county commission consider borrowing up to $4.5 million to allow the road department to embark on another paving project.
In 2019, then County Engineer John Bedford convinced the commission to borrow $3.6 million to pave about 60 miles of county maintained roads and pay off the debt using the state's new 10-cent Rebuild Alabama gasoline tax.
CFO April Eaton told commissioners last week she had been gathering interest rate information from local banks
So far, the best rate she has found is 3.49% from First Metro Bank, which would be paid off in four years.
"We can afford to borrow $5 million," Eaton said. "It would probably be better to go with $4.5 million."
Eaton recommended borrowing that amount due to the annual payment amount.
"We are pledging the Rebuild Alabama gas tax as collateral for this loan, and therefore I wanted to make sure we had more than enough sufficient gas tax revenue coming in to make our annual payment," she said. "Our projected and past revenues indicate that we would have enough to make the annual payment on a $5 million loan, however with our ever changing economy, I would rather play it safe and only borrow $4.5 million and the commission agreed with that."
If the project needs additional funding, Eaton said the county could apply American Rescue Plan Act money.
While the county will borrow more money than it did in 2019, County Engineer Jeremy Robison cautioned that price increases will likely result in fewer miles being paved.
Robison said there's been a 25 to 30% cost increase in materials over the past four or five years.
But the more the county spends, the better the rate they will get on "plant mix" asphalt, Robison said.
He encouraged commissioners to start thinking about which roads in their districts they'd like to see paved.
