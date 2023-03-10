TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith is encouraging county officials to keep track of expenses related to last Friday’s storm damage in case a disaster declaration is issued.
The line of severe thunderstorms passed through the Shoals a week ago, bringing heavy rainfall and high winds with gusts over 60 mph at times.
The storms were followed by more high winds that toppled trees onto power poles, damaged roofs and left thousands of residents without power — some for up to two days.
"We have been trying to see if we can get a declaration on this," Smith said. "As of right now it does not look like that's going to happen, but we're encouraging everyone to make sure they document everything correctly, just in case something comes up later."
The best news to come out of the event is that there were no reported injuries during the storm in Colbert County, Smith said.
There was, however, a man killed in Lauderdale County when he was struck by a falling tree.
Smith debriefed the county commission on some of the interesting facts about the storms.
"We started our day at 6:45 that morning with the issuance of a tornado watch," he said during the commission's March meeting. "We were also under a high wind warning, which is a very rare event to be under. It's only been issued in north Alabama five times in the last 10 years."
He said the Colbert County EMA began receiving damage reports between 10 and 11 a.m. last Friday, which was behind the passage of the cold front.
"Most of our reports were trees down, power lines down, poles down," Smith said. "We did have some roofs torn off and other structural damages, which also included some structural damage at the Colbert County Head Start building."
Smith said a 72-mph wind gust recorded at the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals was the second highest reported in north Alabama during the storm.
Colbert 911 operators took 183 total calls for damage.
"We normally have four operators on duty," he said. "In anticipation of that forecast, we called two extra in for the day, but ended up having to call two more in, so we had eight telecommunicators on duty during that time."
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan agrees with Smith on the possibility of a disaster declaration, but he still encourages city and county departments and individuals to track their expenses.
Grabryan said it could be difficult to meet the threshold locally or statewide for a federal disaster declaration.
"We did have a fair amount of damage dispersed across Lauderdale County," he said.
Graybryan said much of the damage occurred when wind gauges started measuring wind gusts of 60 mph.
