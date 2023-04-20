TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said paperwork has been submitted to the State EMA, which he hopes will help trigger a federal disaster declaration related to the March 24 severe weather outbreak.
Smith told county commissioners Tuesday he anticipates the State EMA will forward local damage assessment information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency by the end of the week.
At that point, all he can do is wait for FEMA to act and President Joe Biden to sign the disaster declaration.
"We have enough damage to qualify," Smith said.
Smith said the Colbert threshold is $254,000 while the state threshold is $8.89 million.
Smith said estimated damage to residential structures, commercial structures and utility infrastructure was $1.5 million.
He said Sheffield Utilities reported damages between $400,000 and $500,000.
"The most prevalent damage was downed trees that took spans of wire and poles down," said Tyler Jones, distribution manager for electric, gas, water, and wastewater at Sheffield Utilities.
Smith also said there were 20 structures that were destroyed or sustained major damage. He said the majority of the structures were residential, but some commercial buildings were also damaged or destroyed.
A disaster declaration would normally include multiple counties to reach the state threshold.
"In most cases, one county alone cannot get a declaration," he said.
Even if a county meets its threshold, Smith said it's irrelevant to a federal disaster declaration if the state can't meet its threshold.
Smith said the county conducted a preliminary assessment following the March 24 storms. Last Friday, Smith said Colbert EMA conducted a tour of damaged properties for representatives of the State EMA, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
He said the representatives were taken to every site that was referenced in the county's damage assessment to determine if they concurred or disagreed with the local damage assessment.
Smith said there is federal assistance for individuals and "public assistance" for government infrastructure, including parks, government buildings, utilities, and debris removal.
There was also severe damage in Lauderdale County and the city of Florence, and some damage in Limestone and Morgan counties to the east.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said paperwork has already been sent to the state EMA.
He was unable to provide an exact number, but said the damage to public infrastructure is "in the millions."
Grabryan said the Florence Electricity Department is still repairing damage to its infrastructure and debris is still being cleared.
"With the Electricity Department, we normally meet the threshold on the (public assistance) side pretty quickly," Grabryan said.
He said there were about 27 residential and commercial structures damaged or destroyed in March 24 storm.
"We had several residences that were uninsured," Grabryan said. "We'd like to get those folks some help."
