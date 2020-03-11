COLBERT HEIGHTS — A Colbert Heights High School student remains hospitalized while the grief-stricken close-knit community prepares for the funeral of her cousin, also a student at the school.
Megan Gooch, an 11th-grader, was killed in the one-vehicle wreck Monday night. She was 17.
Her cousin, Brianna Agee, also 17 and a senior at the school, was a passenger in the car. She was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.
A hospital spokeswoman said Agee was in fair condition Tuesday afternoon.
Word spread quickly through the Colbert Heights School community that Gooch had died.
According to Alabama State Troopers her vehicle left the road and struck a tree on Franklin 84, about 10 miles west of Russellville. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The school's seniors were already scheduled to be out on Tuesday due to the ACT being given to the 11th-grade class. The test was cancelled, and as Gooch's classmates arrived at school there was already a team of local clergy, school and faith-based counselors in place to help shocked and grieving students, and school personnel.
Superintendent Gale Satchel said many of the students knew about the accident prior to arriving at school, but the junior high and senior high grades were divided and told separately about Gooch and Agee.
"It's a close-knit school and there were many tears shed over such a tremendous loss," Satchel said.
"The students had the opportunity to check out of school if necessary, but most chose to stay with their classmates and teachers. The prom, which was supposed to be Friday, has been rescheduled for May 15."
Satchel said the girls' grandfather recently died and "their family has suffered such tragedy."
Friends of Gooch and Agee said the two were close and spent much time together.
Agee's best friend, Aleah Thomas, has cheered with Agee since elementary school. She said both girls were involved in activities at school and were rarely apart. She said Gooch, who lived near Russellville, was bringing Agee home to Tuscumbia from a get together with several classmates at Cedar Creek.
"It's just unbelievable to us all that this has happened," Thomas said. "Brianna didn't know about Megan for a while and she just kept asking over and over how she was. I just can't imagine what she and their family are going through."
Among Megan's passions was a love for theater. She'd been in several school productions and was to be playing a lead in the spring production, "Our Place." The production has been cancelled.
Colbert Heights Principal Katie Dalrymple said Gooch had been in the marching band until this year when she turned her focus to theater and academics.
"She was an honor student, in dual enrollment classes, and involved in other organizations but oh, how she loved doing theater," Dalrymple said. "She just went to the state thespian festival last week and had a blast. We're holding on to those memories."
The personalities of both girls are described by classmates as "larger than life."
Brianna is the loud one, her friends say, always laughing with her distinctive tone that makes others around her laugh, too.
Megan was the caretaker, the one who made sure play practice ran smoothly. She was also quick to extend friendship to new students.
Forrest Pace, a sophomore at the school, still has a text on his phone that she sent right after he arrived at Colbert Heights High School.
"She was the first person to reach out to me and in that text she's giving me pointers, telling me I can come to her if I need help with anything," he said.
"We were in plays together and were in 'Our Place' together. She was one of the sweetest people you could ever meet. She really cared about people. Today was really rough when (our cast) all saw each other."
Gooch's visitation is tonight from 5-8 at Colbert Heights Baptist Church with the service at 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
