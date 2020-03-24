The National Weather Service has pushed back the expected time of severe weather entering northwest Alabama to the 5-8 p.m. time frame.
Colbert and Lauderdale counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
The weather service office in Huntsville said during art 2:30 p.m. conference call the system will enter northwest Alabama as early as 5 p.m. Forecasters intially through it could arrive as early as 3-4 p.m. but are able to get a better time frame as the system nears.
Forecasters said they have a high confidence level that thunderstorms will develop during that time, and moderate confidence level they will be severe thunderstorms.
Forecasters said all modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, strong wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes. In addition, flooding is possible.
Storms shelters in Lauderdale and Colbert counties are open, although officials said they cannot guarantee those using the shelters will be able to heed the 6-foot social distancing zone.
