A Colbert County man serving a life prison sentence for murder has been captured after escaping the St. Clair County Correctional Facility earlier this morning, authorities said.
Steve Ray Murphy, 68, escaped shortly after midnight and was recaptured just before 9 a.m., officials said.
Murphy has a history of escape attempts. He was among six convicts, including three murderers, who escaped from the St. Clair prison in 2001, setting off a manhunt that made national news before they eventually all were captured.
He also had escaped in 1986 and 1984.
Murphy was convicted in 1984 of murder, first-degree theft of property, first-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree burglary, records indicate.
He was convicted in the April 28, 1983, murder of Greg Ayers, court records indicate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.