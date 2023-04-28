TUSCUMBIA — After May 4, Colbert County and its municipalities will no longer be able to dump construction debris, brush or other items in the Franklin County Landfill.
The county and the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia have been taking their waste to the Franklin County Landfill west of Russellville since the CWI Cherokee Landfill closed at the end of February.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the Franklin County facility was being overwhelmed with debris, and would not be able to continue accepting it after May 4.
The situation was made worse by damage caused by severe storms in March.
"They've been very kind and gracious, and we appreciate out neighbors helping us out, but it's been a strain on them," Creekmore said.
Franklin Solid Waste Manager Ward Duncan said the county is unable to continue due a lack of manpower and equipment.
"We were just trying to help them out because they're in a bind," Duncan said. "It's getting so we can't handle it."
Duncan said his department didn't expect the volume of debris that would come in from the Colbert County.
He said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management informed them they were accepting too much waste for the amount of equipment and employees they have.
Creekmore said Thursday the county is researching the cost and logistics of transporting the county's waste, most likely to a landfill outside Colbert County.
He said the disposal of household garbage is not impacted. Household garbage is taken to the transfer station at the old landfill in Tuscumbia and hauled to a Subtitle D landfill outside the Shoals.
Debris pick up will continue, Creekmore said, but could be impacted by where the debris is ultimately disposed of. The county recently began working overtime to speed up the removal of debris placed at the roadside.
At this point, Creekmore said the situation does not require an increase in fees for Colbert County customers.
"I know the commissioners feel like it wouldn't be fair to the ratepayers to go up on garbage fees because of the issues with the Barton landfill where we're just a customer," Creekmore said. "We certainly didn't ask for this situation."
Colbert County is not a part of the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority, which owns the landfill and contracts with CWI Industries to operate the facility.
The authority and CWI are currently involved in a civil lawsuit over the operation of the facility. The lawsuit is on hold due to CWI filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Federal Bankruptcy Court in Atlanta, Georgia.
Muscle Shoals Public Works Director Butch Fleming said Mayor Mike Lockhart is also looking at options for debris disposal.
"We went to one yesterday that was 44 miles away," Fleming said. "There's just not that many landfills in this area."
He said the Public Works Department about filled a city-owned lot where it had been dumping brush and tree limbs. He said the city will continue hauling debris to Franklin County until May 4.
John Simmons, an engineer with Southern Environmental Engineering, said leachate removal at the CWI landfill continues, but he could not provide a timeline for when levels will be reduced to the point the authority can ask ADEM to allow the facility to reopen.
He said leachate seeps that were contaminating stormwater holding areas have been repaired.
Colbert County Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes said he spoke to Stephen A. Cobb, the director of ADEM's Land Division, who said bringing leachate levels down to acceptable levels is the key to getting the CWI landfill reopened.
He said the current situation is "discouraging."
Barnes said he spoke to CWI's Steve Witmer, who said he's trying to develop an on-site leachate disposal system that would reduce the cost of disposing the liquid waste.
Barnes said he believes on-site treatment is the most cost effective way of disposal since local wastewater plant operators will not accept the material from CWI.
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley, who sits on the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority, said he is also trying to work on a solution for all parties involved.
One option he's looking at is a transfer station where debris is loaded into large trucks and hauled to a landfill. Stanley said he's still researching whether or not the transfer station would have to be permitted by the State Health Department.
Like Creekmore, Stanley said travelling further to dispose of waste will incur additional costs and delay the removal of debris due to more time spent in transit.
