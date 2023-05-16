FLORENCE — A man who pleaded guilty to attempted rape in Colbert County in 2021 is up for parole this week, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will consider a parole request from Rex Dwayne Quillen, said Jakiya Dudley, digital media specialist for the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles.
His hearing is Wednesday, but the decision usually is not released on the same day because it has to be certified.
Quillen has served 3 years, 4 months and 19 days of a 15-year sentence for a conviction of first-degree attempted rape, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He is in the Elmore Correctional Facility under medium custody, according to the corrections department.
Quillen initially had a parole hearing scheduled in March, but it was continued, authorities said.
A Colbert County grand jury indicted Quillen, 31, on Jan. 9, 2020, on a charge of first-degree rape, according to court records.
His indictment charged that Quillen had sexual intercourse with a female "who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated."
He was released on $20,000 bond, but it was revoked after he was arrested in Killen on Feb. 18, 2020, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court records.
Quillen pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted rape in April 2021, according to court records. In agreeing to the plea, he agreed to waive his right to an appeal and to have no contact with the victim, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.