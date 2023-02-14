centerpiece spotlight Colbert shelter pups get Valentine's treats By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Feb 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Colbert Animal Services Director Corey Speegle accepts a basket full of dog treats made by Sheffield High School's Launch Academy students. [LISA SINGLETON-RICKMAN/TIMESDAILY] Buy Now Students from Sheffield High School's Launch Academy arrive at the Colbert Animal Shelter Monday bearing dog treats for the shelter's canine residents. [LISA SINGLETON-RICKMAN/TIMESDAILY] Buy Now Colbert animal control officer Jessica Hogan reacts to kisses from Gunner, an affectionate shelter dog who visited with Sheffield students on Monday. [LISA SINGLETON-RICKMAN/TIMESDAILY] TUSCUMBIA — The dogs of the Colbert County Animal Shelter got a special delivery on Monday just in time for Valentine's Day.Six students from Sheffield High School's Launch Academy delivered more than three dozen bags of their all natural dog treats to the shelter.The bagged treats were a gift donated from their classroom-run business "Bulldog Bites." The students produced the special batch of heart-shaped treats along with their usual bone-shaped doggy delicacies.Teacher Tara Collins said the students have been working extra hard on the treats.They were also working this month to fill their usual orders.As students presented the dog treats to Shelter Director Corey Speegle, Collins explained the classroom operation."We've talked a lot in class about the importance of giving back to the community," she said.Speegle said the treats were coming at the perfect time with a full shelter and all the needs, including for food, that come along with high numbers of dogs.During their field trip to the shelter students, were allowed to get acquainted with some of the dogs, including Nixon and Gunner who enjoyed the attention.Shelter employee Whitney Hamby said she appreciates the generous gift.She said the dog treats will be put to good use."We're about to have a lot of very happy dogs and pups around here," she said. lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman. Tags Zoology Education Business Food Biology School Systems Trade Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 