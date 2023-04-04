F230115 COLBERT SHERIFF
Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine is working with District Judge Chad Smith to develop a program so those facing misdemeanor charges can work off fines or restitution by picking up litter along the county's roadways. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine is developing a program that would allow certain criminal defendants facing misdemeanor charges to work off fines or restitution by picking up trash along roadways in the county.

