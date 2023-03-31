TUSCUMBIA — Running his office with a budget prepared by his predecessor isn't easy, but Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said he's managed to locate money that's allowed him to provide his deputies with new equipment that will help them communicate and protect themselves.
Balentine, who took office in mid-January, said he's been able to purchase new body cameras, new body armor, and new radios for his deputies.
"The trick for me is, I'm operating off Frank's budget," he said, referring to previous Sheriff Frank Williamson, who prepared the department's fiscal 2023 budget prior to Balentine taking office.
Balentine said the county's chief financial officer, April Eaton, has helped him locate funds in various line items in Williamson's budget so he can purchase new equipment.
Balentine said he purchased new AXON Body 3 cameras for all his deputies, investigators and himself.
He said the 10-8 Arsenal body cameras had become obsolete.
"The AXON cameras are the best out there," Balentine said. "This is what Russellville uses."
Eaton said the new cameras cost $26,800.
"We purchased them off the state bid," she said. "The new sheriff was able to rearrange money in his current budget to buy these, but it was not something that was asked for by the previous sheriff."
Balentine said one of the biggest costs associated with body cameras is storing the video produced daily.
Balentine said he was quoted a cost of $70,000 per year for cloud storage for the AXON body cameras, but he opted to go with an in-house system using hard disc drives.
The old 10-8 body cameras will be given to Colbert County Jail personnel, the sheriff said.
Balentine said another roughly $60,000 was spent on the body armor and radios.
He said the new radios will help deputies when they are in remote parts of Colbert County.
"Those were three things we really needed," Balentine said.
Balentine said he's enjoying a good relationship with the county comission.
"I tell the commission I've got a responsibility to get the best pay I can get them, and the best equipment I can get them," the sheriff said, referring to his deputies.
Balentine said he's about to hire someone to serve as a court officer to work the second floor of the courthouse, which houses the district attorney's office, circuit and district courtrooms and the circuit clerk's office.
The commission agreed to pay $20,000 to allow the sheriff to hire a part-time former law enforcement officer for the position.
