TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said the addition of a new high-tech drone to his department will be a valuable, much-used tool.
The department has an old drone, but thanks to a $10,000 appropriation from the Colbert County Development Commission, a new state-of-the-art drone will be purchased.
Another $8,000 is being appropriated for new protective body armor for the department.
The Tennessee Valley Authority's in lieu of taxes appropriations will be presented to Balentine today at the Colbert County Courthouse, by some members of the local Legislative delegation.
Balentine said the drone with its heat-sensored thermal camera will better support search and rescue efforts, allowing for faster location of missing individuals through detection of their heat signature in darkness.
"This technology will be incredibly valuable for our department because the drone has all the bells and whistles to make a search more successful," Balentine said. "Colbert County has lots of open space and this will make a huge difference in covering that area."
The drone will also detect potential obstacles and hazards that may present injuries to the search teams, and will support law enforcement operations in high-crime areas.
It will also be used by the Drug Task Force and in emergency management operations.
"It can be used to capture aerial photos of an affected area after a tornado and the photos can be used to create a 3-D map that can be used for planning and search operations," Balentine said.
Sheriff's deputy Briggs Wright will be in charge of the drone's operation.
Balentine added that the drone can be used in the event of a chemical related incident whereby it would be deployed to assess damage.
Small monitoring equipment could be attached to the drone to prevent further human contact within the area.
"There's so many uses for a drone of this caliber, and it's going to be a valuable resource for us, including its use for recruitment and video purposes," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.