TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners have voted in favor of purchasing a used garbage truck from the county board of education.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the truck, which was used to run routes between county schools, is in good condition.
He said the county is paying $85,000 for the vehicle, which Household Garbage Department Manager Jake Flannagin is currently using.
Flannagin said the 2019 Freightliner is "like brand new."
"The same guy drove it every day," he said.
Superintendent of Education Chris Hand said the school system once used the truck to pick up garbage at county schools and take the garbage to the local landfill.
He explained why the school system decided to get out of the garbage business.
"We found it more economical to contract our garbage, as opposed to maintaining a truck and hiring personnel to pick up garbage every day at eight schools across the county," Hand said.
Hand said the board of education declared the vehicle surplus property during a previous meeting.
"We were going to sell it one way or the other," the superintendent said.
Creekmore said once the school system decided to abandon garbage service, the county added the schools to its commercial garbage pickups.
"About the first of the year they approached us about our commercial garbage service which we contract out," Creekmore said. "We've got all the dumpsters set. It started with their school year."
He said the county contracts its commercial service to Waste Connections. He said the county solicits bids for the service and will be seeking new bids next year.
Creekmore said Waste Connections provides the garbage bins and picks them up, and the county bills the customers.
He said the school system wanted to hold on to the garbage truck in case it was not happy with the service from Waste Connections.
District 4 Commissioner Darol Bendall negotiated the price for the new truck.
Creekmore said the truck is a smaller model than what the Household Garbage Department is currently using. The county's garbage trucks have tandem axles while the board of education truck does not.
Still, he said the truck would be useful on smaller county roads in areas like Alabama Shores.
Creekmore said the county does not use the automated garbage trucks that can be operated by one person, but they want to see if that system could work in the county.
