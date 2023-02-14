TUSCUMBIA — Preliminary results of a comprehensive study of Colbert County's water system indicates a need to make improvements to the water supply in the west end of the county, according to County Engineer Jeremy Robison.
In all total, cost estimates indicate upgrades for the west end along could be $2.5 million to $3 million.
Robison said the study is being completed in phases, but the commission asked the firm to begin with the Riverton Rose Trail area in the west end of the county.
Early results of the study were discussed during Robison's report during the Feb. 7 county commission meeting.
Commissioners in November approved a $58,000 contract with Engineers of the South to conduct the study.
"They have definitely come up with some new thoughts and some new ideas," Robison said. "Putting them into practice is going to be hard, just because of the money."
One recommendation, which is a new water tank for that Riverton Rose Trail area, is one the county Road Department had also suggested at least 10 years ago.
Robison said the estimated cost of building a new water tank in the west end of the county is about $850,000.
In addition, Robison said there must be changes in how the water treatment facility in Barton operates in order to provide more water to the west end.
Right now, the water treatment plant is turned on in the morning and fills five water tanks, primarily those in Smallwood, Barton and Cherokee. Once those tanks and two others in Mynot and Allsboro are filled, the facility is turned off.
"They recommend pumps to vary the flow, to control the flow better and send more water to the west," Robison said.
The Barton Water Treatment facility, which came online in 2000-01, is in need of some upgrades.
Robison said the upgrades needed to handle another water tank would cost about $1 million.
"This is preliminary, and I want to dig into it a little to see if there are ways to lower that million dollars," Robison said. "Either way, there's going to be some considerable expenses at the treatment plant."
The study must still look the east end of Colbert County. When the final recommendations are filed, there could easily be $5 million to $7 million in anticipated upgrades countywide.
Robison said the study will help commissioners prioritize the recommended upgrades.
The commission has set aside American Rescue Plan Act funds to make improvements to the water system and also to pay for a new water line to serve the county's new complex on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation.
Robison told commissioners that if work on a new tank and treatment center upgrades began today, it would take at least two years to complete.
He said the ARPA funds must be obligated, or projects must be under contract, by 2024. The money has to be spend by 2026, he said.
Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes asked Robison if there were any developers who were being held up due to water supply issues in the Riverton Rose Trail area.
"They've developed a big subdivision on Rose Trail last year," Robison said.
The subdivision was designed to provide water through wells, but Robison said he's been told some lot owners are having trouble locating water there.
"This is definitely one of our priorities," Barnes said.
