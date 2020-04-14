TUSCUMBIA — The Alabama Department of Public Health and Helen Keller Hospital continue to offer free COVID-19 testing through its drive-thru clinic, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The clinic is located at the Colbert County Office Complex at 1101 U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia.
Doctor's orders for testing is preferred but not required.
To be tested, a patient must be symptomatic and be in a high risk category including age 65 or older, be a health care worker, associated with a long-term care facility, have a co-morbidity such as asthma, COPD, hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, cancer or be pregnant.
Patients from any county are accepted as long as they meet criteria.
