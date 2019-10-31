Today's Halloween forecast is full of tricks rather than treats.
Forecasters caution against allowing this morning's temperature to fool you, as the mercury will fall throughout the day and result in some cold trick-or-treating this evening.
In fact, by the time Friday morning rolls around, the proverbial frost on the pumpkin is expected as the Shoals likely will reach the first freezing mark of the year.
Oh, and it is possible that some storm damage might be out there this morning due to a storm system that was expected to roll through the Shoals overnight.
"It seems like it'll be a little bit of everything, and that's what people need to prepare for," said Jennifer Saari, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
She said the cold front that will plummet temperatures throughout the day today also was expected to bring strong to severe storms overnight, possibly carrying strong winds and the threat of an isolated tornado.
A freeze watch is in effect from midnight today through 9 a.m. Friday, according to the weather service.
The forecast today calls for showers, mainly before 1 p.m., but as it clears out the temperatures will drop, accompanied by 15 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.
Widespread frost is expected overnight, mainly after 3 a.m., with a low near 31.
As for trick-or-treating impact, no rain chances are expected tonight but the temperature will fall to the mid-40s by 5 p.m., according to the weather service.
"When you wake up in the morning, that will be your high temperature," Saari said. "So it may feel great when you're taking the dog for a walk, but that will fully drop like a rock all day. So, Cinderella and Spider-Man need to wear a coat tonight."
She said Halloween brings a lot of focus on trick-or-treating, but it also is important to remember the dangers of the cold weather overnight.
"When you get through the trick-or-treating, switch mental gears to protect sensitive vegetation," Saari said. "Also, don't leave your pets out in the cold."
