FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum has seen a lot throughout the decades.
"Jimmy Buffett, James Brown, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Ray Charles, Paul Revere and the Raiders," Coliseum Manager Community Programs Events Director Mike Adams said, in naming off the top of his head some of the performers who have played there.
Adams even added a piece of little-known trivia about a 1975 hit song. "ZZ Top wrote the song 'Tush' down in the coliseum basement."
Recently, the coliseum also has witnessed a good deal of renovations, Community Services Director Todd Nix said.
"We've replaced some awnings, some doors and did a good bit of painting in there," Nix said. "There have been leaks we have fixed in the last year or two and have others we plan to fix. We've had to replace some HVAC systems."
New lighting recently was installed in the parking lot, Adams said. In addition, a floating floor now adorns the coliseum, making it ideal for the city recreation league basketball games that are played there two months out of the year, Adams said.
Those games are among 111 events on this year's calendar for the coliseum, he said. "We've had anything from proms, concerts and wedding receptions."
There was a time when the building's future was in question. A civil engineer inspection had revealed some structural issues but the city shored those up in 1992 and it is on sound footing today. That was part of a major overhaul.
"They replaced the entire roof and added these offices on the side," Adams said. "They put some flooring down as well."
The coliseum has a maximum capacity of 3,000, he said.
Adams envisions having an area in the coliseum that displays its history. Already, there is a case that includes fliers of various entertainers who have been there over the years.
"I would love to eventually have some type of mural at the coliseum that shows the different people who performed here," he said. "Maybe we could even get some type of artifact of each person who performed."
Nix said it soon may be time for another overhaul, including a roof replacement that could cost approximately $300,000.
"We're not too many years from having a discussion on major renovations on the coliseum," he said. "It is coming to the point, just like City Hall, that because of its age, it is going to need some major updates again."
However, he added, it is being well used by the public.
"The coliseum is such a large venue," Nix said. "It is host to a lot of local events and has been a great economical value to our citizens. As a venue for entertainment and serving the public, the coliseum's job has been well done. It's amazing who has performed there over time. It's got a lot of history to it."
