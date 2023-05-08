TUSCUMBIA — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art is hosting a free event for the public May 13 in honor of World Collage Day.
The public can make collages with local artist Taryn Chase Jackson. The event is from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Supplies will be provided but participants are encouraged to bring their own special items to use in their collages.
All ages may participate, but children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Basic collage materials such as paper, magazines, scissors and glue sticks will be provided but individuals can personalize their artworks with vintage books, photographs, ticket stubs and other materials.
No experience is necessary and drop-ins are welcome. Jackson will provide tips and have examples on hand.
Collage involves the combining of different images, materials and words to create a new piece of art. Its beginnings go back to the early 20th century with arts like Pablo Pacasso and Georges Braque.
"The process of cutting and pasting is simple, but so much creativity can be expressed in selecting images, changing their contexts and envisioning new meanings," Jackson said. "World Collage Day is a celebration of this approachable, democratic art form and a great way to bring the community together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.