FLORENCE — The College Street Farmer's Market will be open from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday.
The market is located at 526 E. College Street and offers seasonal and other items from area farmers.
The market is a way for Shoals area farmers to offer the community locally grown and produced, healthy and affordable food.
There will also be a local food truck on site.
