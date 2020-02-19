The deadline for applying for scholarships through CollegeCounts, Alabama's 529 college savings fund, is Feb. 27.
The CollegeCounts program is offering scholarship awards of $4,000 for four-year college enrollees and $2,000 for two-year college enrollees for eligible students pursuing higher education in Alabama.
The details and online application are available online at Treasury.Alabama.gov/CollegeCounts-Scholarship
Applicants must be a high school senior or first-time college freshman beginning in the fall of 2020; a U.S. citizen and Alabama resident; have a minimum GPA of 2.75 and an ACT score of 26 or below. Applicants attending a two-year school will not be required to submit ACT scores.
Award recipients will be notified via email by the end of April.
