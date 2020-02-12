FLORENCE — Color For A Cause, an event benefiting various nonprofit groups in the Shoals, will be 5-7 p.m. March 3 at Florence Mall.
The live mural coloring contest and shopping event will benefit nonprofit organizations including Creekside Technology, Disabled American Veterans, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, Shoals CASA, Shoals Habitat for Humanity, Shoals Walk to End Alzheimers, United Way of Northwest Alabama, and University of Alabama Alumni Association-Lauderdale County chapter.
The awareness event features a coloring contest with a $250 cash prize for prettiest mural and a shopping event whereby every receipt collected during the contest hours earns one point and a $1 donation.
The person with the most receipts will win $250 for his/her cause.
