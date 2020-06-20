Comcast will continue to offer 60 days of free internet service for new, low-income customers.
As the COVID-19 pandemic forced many consumers to study and work from home, the free service was initially offered through June 30, saving customers $9.95 a month on its broadband program, Internet Essentials.
Comcast Representative Alex Horwitz said anyone qualified who signs up for the program between now and the end of the year gets 60 days of free service.
The discount offer goes through the end of the year.
