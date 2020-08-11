FLORENCE — The 502 S. Court St. office for Comcast has closed permanently as company officials say they seek a more centralized location.
Company spokesman Alex Horwitz said the location has been closed since spring due to the pandemic quarantine. Officials recently made the call not to reopen.
"It had very light foot traffic and it was one of our more outdated centers in terms of features and offerings," Horwitz said.
"We are aiming to open a new, more modern and enhanced store early next year in Florence. We're in the process of identifying a more centralized location."
In the meantime, Horwitz said Comcast customers may pay bills at any Wal-Mart or Western Union store, effective immediately.
Customers may also send back a set top box at any UPS store free of charge.
"Our technical operations team, of course, is still located in Florence and is able to assist with most in-home issues," he added.
Horwitz said customers were being notified of the closure through messaging on their bills.
Comcast company officials, earlier this month, announced a second quarter loss of 477,000 cable customers, a sign they said of the poorly performing cable television industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company had already taken a record hit in the loss of cable subscribers in 2019 with 733,000 nationwide.
