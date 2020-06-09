FLORENCE — A proposal to add an agenda item calling for the Lauderdale County Commission to vote on whether to move a Confederate monument from the front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse failed Monday when it did not meet unanimous consent.
Commissioner Brad Holmes made the motion to add the item to the agenda, but Holmes and Commissioner Joe Hackworth were the only ones who favored it, with Commissioners Fay Parker and Roger Garner opposing it.
Parker and Garner both said that does not necessarily mean they oppose moving the monument. They said more discussion is needed, including more information about the legal ramifications of doing so.
A group called “Project Say Something” has called for the statue to be relocated to a Soldier's Rest area of the Florence City Cemetery. However, a 2017 state law forbids moving a monument that has been at the same location for at least 40 years and carries a $25,000 fine for doing so.
During Monday's commission meeting, Florence Mayor Steve Holt told commissioners the city would be pleased to have it there, and a group of local business owners has pledged money to pay the costs of moving it and the $25,000 fine.
Later in the meeting, Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said he had learned Monday from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama that the state Attorney General's office would be able to issue an injunction preventing the monument's removal, even if the county commission approved it, since it is more than 40 years old.
Following the meeting, Pettus said he would like it to be possible for Lauderdale County residents to have a referendum to decide whether to remove it.
During rallies last weekend outside the courthouse, several African Americans said it is hard to feel like they are walking into a building of justice when the monument meets them at the front of it.
During Monday's meeting, Holmes said the commission needs to make a decision.
"It's important that the message that is passed by the commission is not one that might be interpreted in some ways as kicking the can down the road," he said. "This is a crossroads, if you will. This decision impacts not just a piece of stone that some revere and that some despise. More importantly, as appropriate it is today that we are sitting in a court of law, this house, this building, is the judiciary.
"I'm asking that we start the conversation. The challenges are complicated and messy. They deal with 150 years of questions."
He later added the concept of the decision being tied to the courthouse cannot be overlooked.
"It has everything to do with this building, a house of justice, being a neutral location, a place for everyone to seek equal justice and to feel comfortable," Holmes said.
Garner agreed discussions are needed but added the commission cannot make a decision without all the points being discussed.
For more than an hour, the commission heard from residents. With the exception of one, the comments were in favor of moving the monument.
The crowd was large and the commission moved the meeting to the fifth floor courtroom to allow more space. However, due to social distancing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, space was limited. Many speakers would leave after having their say to allow others to enter the courtroom and speak.
Joseph Whitehead said he used to have a Confederate flag on his wall when he was younger but has changed that position the more he grew to realize what it symbolizes. He said he cannot imagine what a Confederate monument must symbolize to black Lauderdale County residents.
"Symbolism is powerful," Whitehead said. "Every time they pass that statue, they feel that hate."
"For too long it's been a symbol of inequality and injustice for our community," Kathryn Rutherford said. "The monument is a dark reminder that justice is not inclusive to all people."
David Carson opposes moving the monument, saying it is part of a "leftist radical" effort during an election year.
Musician John Paul White, a Florence resident, said he always considered himself to not be racist but the past few weeks have shown him that is not enough. He also must be part of the fight against racism.
"My eyes are a little bit wider and my eyes are a little bit more focused and I'm here to get that process started in me," White said. "Maybe it'll inspire someone else the way I am inspired by black people in American right now."
He challenged white people to imagine if the roles were reversed, and their ancestors were enslaved by black people who went so far as to wage war against the United States to retain their right to keep them enslaved. Then imagine, even after the Civil War, policies such as segregation occurring in an effort to suppress them.
Then, White said, imagine them erecting a statue representing those who fought in the Civil War for those causes and placing it in front of your county courthouse.
"Take down the statue," he concluded.
