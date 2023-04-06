TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners have begun the first phase of improving the availability of water in the west end of the county where new residential developments have been delayed because there is not enough water to allow new customers to tap into the system.
The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to allow County Engineer Jeremy Robison to work with Engineers of the South on partial development of a new water tank in the Riverton-Rose Trail area.
The area has been popular with developers due to the amount of property on Bear Creek and the Tennessee River.
What Robison suggested was contracting with Engineers of the South, which is completing a water system study for the county commission, to develop a "30% design" of a new storage tank.
The report would be presented to the commission and provide a clearer estimate of the cost of a new storage tank.
Robison said the cost of building a new water tank is about $850,000.
He said a “30% design” would concentrate heavily on finding a location for the new tank.
It would also determine how many new waterlines would be needed to connect the tank to the existing system and other requirements.
"It can take time to find a location," Robison said. "I feel like it will probably be a two-year project."
Engineers of the South is being paid $58,000 to conduct the comprehensive countywide water study.
So far, the company has completed most of the west end portion of the study and is working on the east end, Robison said.
"We haven't received the full report on the east end," Robison said.
Preliminary results from the study indicate upgrades to the water system serving the west end of the county could be $2.5 million to $3 million. He said the report on the east end did identify some -improvements.
One recommendation of the study is a new water tank, which the county Road Department had suggested at least 10 years ago. The “30% design” would also help the engineering firm provide a firm estimate of the cost of a new storage tank.
Robison said adding a new tank would keep the Water Department from having to run the water production plant on Sundays.
"We see a lot of benefits, not just to the Rose Trail area, but that far west part of the county will benefit," he said.
Will Glenn, an engineer with Engineers of the South, said it's hard to give the commission an accurate timeline.
He said it really depends on the reaction of landowners they approach about using their property for the new tank. The first one may say “no,” then a second and even a third might have to be approached before they find a location they can use.
