FLORENCE — The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a one-month emergency moratorium on subdividing property in the city.
The action is part of an overall effort to avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more as a protective measure against the new coronavirus.
In fact, the meeting, itself, was held through a teleconference to avoid having a group in a room, Planning Director Melissa Bailey said.
Bailey said someone with a request for subdividing property has the right to due process from the commission. At the same time, safety is paramount, and Gov. Kay Ivey has encouraged governmental entities to postpone gathering in person for public meetings.
"We have a duty to ensure that the public has a right to that due process and to have its voice heard," Bailey said. "But we want to make sure we're not putting anyone at risk."
Ivey has ordered reducing gatherings of more than 10 people, and Bailey said the planning commission has nine members.
"If you add just one more person, then you're at the threshold of the order," she said.
A subdivision request involves any proposal to split up a section of property. Bailey said the commission receives about 2 to 3 requests in a typical month, and that includes times when a request comes up in steps, such as the preliminary reviews and decisions throughout the process.
She said the city is seeking ways to continue operations amid the pandemic.
"This is uncharted waters for so many, and that includes some governmental functions," Bailey said.
