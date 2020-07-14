FLORENCE — Before taking comments from the public Monday, Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus read a commission policy that allows them to hold comments on one topic to no more than two people on each side of the issue.
Pettus did so after recent extended meetings that saw numerous people voice opinions on both sides of the proposal to move the Confederate monument from the front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
With that, one person Monday spoke in favor of moving it to Soldier's Rest in Florence City Cemetery and two people spoke in favor of keeping it at the courthouse.
Pettus also referenced a 2017 state law that forbids moving monuments that have been in place for more than 40 years. The Confederate monument was dedicated in 1903.
"It would violate state law to do it, so we're not going to do it," he said.
Pettus said anyone who wants to write the commission on the subject can do so, as well.
Project Say Something has proposed moving the monument to the Soldier's Rest, and all six members of the Florence City Council said last week they support the proposal.
Pettus has presented the city with a letter from Suzanna E. Rawlins, president of the Alabama Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy that declares the city owns the statue.
However, city officials said they will not move it without a County Commission resolution allowing them to do so and not holding the city liable if there is any damage involved in the move.
A group was in attendance at the commission meeting in favor of keeping the monument, while outside the courthouse another group rallied to have it moved.
David Carson spoke on behalf of keeping the monument, saying if it is moved, that could embolden those who favor moving it into making additional demands in the future.
"I hope and pray you will do the right thing," he told commissioners.
Magnolia Knight said there is nothing racist about the monument and it represents brave soldiers.
"I firmly believe we would be desecrating our own history, which would be detrimental to our future generations to come, and also serving a cold injustice to both living and fallen heroic soldiers by removing or hiding our monument off site," Knight said.
Tara Wages spoke on behalf of moving the monument and asked the commission to use its position to lobby the Legislature to change the law.
"Historically, there's been laws in our country that were wrong," Wages said, pointing to slavery and segregation among examples.
She concluded, "I urge you to stay on the side of history that represents love and freedom for all."
