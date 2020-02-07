FLORENCE — A Shoals Economic Development Authority program received a $100,000 boost Thursday to assure the growing program can meet demand.
The Shoals Industrial Development Committee (SIDC) unanimously approved providing the additional funds for SEDA's Employment Growth Program.
"It's been very successful over the years," SEDA President Kevin Jackson said.
The program provides incentives for local industries for additional hires, up to 10 per year for each company.
It was created in 2012 with up to $75,000 from the Shoals Economic Development Fund set aside for it. Initially, it was designed to boost the economy during a time when the local unemployment rate was up to 8.6%, but it was so popular it was expanded.
In 2018, the committee, which oversees distribution of the Shoals Economic Development Fund, agreed to set aside $150,000 per year for two fiscal years for the program. The fiscal year for the Employment Growth Program runs May 1 to April 30.
In January, the SEDA board recommended to the authority to provide the additional $100,000. SEDA officials said at the time the program has paid out $80,000 this fiscal year. Coupled with outstanding commitments to industries, that amount could reach as much as $165,000 by the end of April.
That does not take into account the possibility of additional program requests this year.
SEDA officials said at the January meeting 14 companies put in applications for a total of 103 jobs during the last fiscal year. The average wage was $16.50 an hour.
Jackson told the authorities Thursday that SEDA will request additional funds for the program's continuation after April 30.
"This is just a stopgap through April," he said.
Committee members responded positively, saying they like what the program is doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.