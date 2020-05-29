FLORENCE — The Shoals Industrial Development Committee agreed Thursday to continue funding two Shoals Economic Development Authority programs — one that awards companies for additional hirings and one that invites remote workers to the area.
The committee unanimously approved providing up to $300,000 each to SEDA's Employment Growth Program and Remote Shoals program.
The money comes from the Shoals Economic Development Fund, which is funded by a half-cent sales tax in Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
The Employment Growth Program provides incentives for local industries for additional hires, up to 10 per year for each company.
It was created in 2012 in a temporary effort to boost the economy, but became so popular that it was expanded.
In 2019, $250,000 was set aside for the program through April of this year. SEDA officials requested $300,000 be set aside through July 31, 2021.
SEDA President Kevin Jackson said the economic development fund operates on a fiscal year that ends on July 31, so this latest request would line up with that.
The Remote Shoals program provides up to $10,000 each for professionals whose jobs allow them to work remotely to move to the Shoals.
The committee last year dedicated up to $100,000 for the Remote Shoals program with the goal of bringing 10 people to the Shoals.
SEDA has provided approximately $81,000 in incentives for 10 people to move here, Jackson said. The combined annual payroll of those employees is more than $1 million.
"Our response has just been overwhelming," he said. "We want to jump up to bringing in 25 people next year."
The $300,000 includes up to $10,000 per individual and $50,000 for marketing, Jackson said.
The funding for the program also extends through July 31, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.