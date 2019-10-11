The Shoals Area Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Thursday honored some of the area's top employees and the businesses for which they work.
The awards luncheon was held at Northwest-Shoals Community College and was in conjunction with national disability employment awareness month.
Guest speakers Rachel Winston and Katherine Morris each shared their personal experiences as to how the local agency of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services has helped their families, in particular their daughters.
Each said the support of a caring community and the availability of resources to help those with disabilities has made a difference for their families.
Winston, a University of North Alabama associate professor of Nursing, told the audience that her youngest daughter, 10-year-old Ava, who has cerebral palsy, has taught her to value life and never shy from asking for help.
She described her daughter as always joyful despite her challenges, and always wearing a smile on her face.
"The things (disabled persons) need in life are the same things everybody needs to be successful — a helping hand," Winston told the audience.
"There are people out there eager to help you. Don't let the help you need make you feel different."
Likewise, she told the crowd "the things that make you different make the space you're in so much better."
Morris, whose daughter Ragan suffered a traumatic brain injury in a jet ski accident three years ago, thanked the committee and ADRS employees for their role in Ragan's journey to recovery.
"Many of you started this journey at birth; we started it when Ragan was 14, but I can tell you, it has changed me. It's changed us all," Morris said. "The support we've had, there's just no adequate way to express our appreciation."
After missing her ninth grade year of school, Ragan returned in 10th grade while still receiving rehabilitation services.
"The support she received truly enabled her to keep fighting, keep improving, keep going forward with that spunk and tenacity," Morris said. "This year, as a senior, Ragan has Algebra 2, human anatomy and government. It's hard, but she's doing it and making A's and B's. She inspires me."
Morris said the old saying is true that everyone is fighting a battle, whether others see it outwardly or not.
"I just know that our battle has been fought with the help of a tremendous support system, and I thank you all for what you do, not just for us, but for the community."
