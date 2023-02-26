Parade-goers corral to Court street for a sight during the Florence Christmas Parade on Dec. 8, 2022, in downtown Florence. The city's finance committee earlier this month is recommending the city purchase 550 barriers to help ensure the safety of parade-goers in the future. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — The photos and videos that police showed to the city council's Finance Committee earlier this month were all it took for the committee to recommend purchasing safety barriers for future events.
The images and scenes from the Florence Christmas Parade showed several examples of children nearly getting struck by floats and other vehicles during the parade. Often, the children were running out onto Court Street to grab candy that had been tossed by those in the parade.
The committee voted to move forward in the purchase of 550 barriers at a cost of $72,250. The proposal will be brought to the full council at a future meeting.
Police Chief Ron Tyler said that would be enough to line Court Street on both sides of the parade route.
"The parades have become dangerous, there's no way else to describe it," he said.
Mayor Andy Betterton said the barriers are a good idea, and safety is paramount.
Betterton said children look forward to having candy tossed out at parades, and this is a way to continue doing that safely.
Tyler said the barriers would be useful for more than just parades.
"The benefit to those is we can use them at the Sportsplex for large events, to block traffic on First Fridays, ShoalsFest, the Spirit of Freedom and other events," he said.
Deputy Police Chief Mike Holt told the committee each barrier is 8½ feet long and 40 inches high.
Holt said the barriers also would help keep people who do not have access inside the parade area from getting on the street.
He said it is common for the crowd at parades to start creeping farther into the street over time.
"That's always been a problem," Holt said. "It starts off wide and then it goes in."
He also mentioned outdoor W.C. Handy Music Festival events and 5K races as examples of times when they could be used.
