FLORENCE — The Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama will receive almost $200,000 from the federal government to help assist low-income and elderly residents with weatherizing their homes to reduce energy costs.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced grants totaling $4.4 million across the state to support the state's Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes, according to an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs news release.
The Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama received a grant for $199,309. The agency serves residents in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.
Priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.
"Many low-income Alabama residents who struggle to pay higher utility bills could save money if their homes were more energy efficient," the governor said. "These important weatherization grants can assist in better protecting their homes from the effects of hot and cold temperatures which too often drive up energy costs."
An energy audit is conducted of each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-efficient measures, the release states.
Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor, sealing air leaks around doors and windows, repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units, and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs.
These improvements can also reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.
The money was made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is administered by ADECA.
