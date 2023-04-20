KILLEN — Sometimes when students can't go to the concert, the concert comes to them.
Such was the case Wednesday when the Reach and Teach concert series came to Brooks High School with singer/songwriter Adam Calvert.
Calvert, a 30-year-old Ohio native has made his mark in country music and first came on the scene with national recognition on the MTV show, "Taking the Stage."
The Reach and Teach concert promotional program allows high school students to learn about entrepreneurship, business and marketing by planning, promoting and executing an actual concert on the school campus.
Students in Brooks High School's Event Planning class took on the project and organized the afternoon concert.
"It was a great way for our students to finish the school day," said Brooks Principal Jeff Burbank. "Proceeds from the concert, after expenses are paid, will go back into the (event planning) program."
Burbank said with the monotony of schools wrapping up for the year, the concert was a welcome break for all in attendance.
"Everyone was having a great time, including me," Burbank said.
The Reach and Teach concert series in Lauderdale County continues today at Lexington High School, featuring artists Jimmy Mowery, a top 24 finisher in the 2019 season of "The Voice."
