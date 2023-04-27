SHEFFIELD — Because of the nature of their job, coroners know when they approach a family it's during a horrible moment in the lives.
"Two things affect a family — a birth and a death," said Lina Evans, president of the Alabama Coroners Association.
Evans said often they have to notify a family of a death due to an unexpected tragedy, but regardless of the circumstances, it's never easy.
"It's usually something they did not expect," she said. "Even if it's a natural death and your expecting it, when it actually happens it's completely different. They need someone to guide them through the process. We need to be able to give them the facts they need in order to process it and yet still be compassionate."
Evans is among 49 Alabama coroners in Colbert County this week for the state association's annual meeting. This is the first time Colbert County has hosted the event, which is at the Clarion Inn in Sheffield. Evans said she is receiving excellent feedback.
She said this is the first time the hosts have had large signs welcoming the association. The attendees also were greeted by a large American flag that had been hoisted at the entrance.
"We feel very welcome here in Colbert County," she said. "Everybody has come to see us and has been very hospitable to us."
The gathering this week is educational but also an outlet for coroners, who understand the emotional challenges of their jobs.
"It definitely takes a toll," Evans said. "That's one of the things we do here is help each other provide a mental release and some self care. Self care is not selfish care, and we make sure to stress that to each other."
She said they also learn from others across the country during the conference.
"It is very nice to see other people's perspectives across the country so we can incorporate best practices into our offices," Evans said. "One goal is to develop a standard protocol across Alabama so each of our offices is covering state and national protocols."
Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said they have had sessions on drawing blood, personal protective equipment, toxicology and legislative bills that could impact them.
In addition, Legacy of Hope provided information about a coroner's role in organ donations and physicians discussed filling out death certificates.
Gasque said local elected and law enforcement officials have stopped by to greet attendees, and that has left a good impression.
"Everything's gone smoothly," Gasque said.
He said there are approximately a dozen new coroners attending, and he knows these sessions have been particularly helpful to them.
