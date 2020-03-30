The number of coronavirus cases in Colbert County doubled on Monday with 4 confirmed cases now being reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The two additional cases in Colbert County were the only ones reported on Monday in the Shoals area. Lauderdale County's total remained at 12, and Franklin County's total remained at 3.
Statewide, the number of cases jumped by 77 on Monday to 907 and the state's death total climbed to six, according to the ADPH's website.
ADPH reported the number of individuals tested statewide as 6,531.
Jefferson County continued to have the most cases with 253, Madison County had 89, Shelby County both had 84, and Lee County had 70.
