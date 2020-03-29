The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama increased on Sunday to 825, while the state's death total climbed to four, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's website.
At 4:45 p.m., ADPH reported the number of individuals tested statewide as 4,755.
Jefferson County continued to have the most cases with 245, Shelby County and Madison County both had 79, and Lee County had 59.
Every county in the state has reported at least one confirmed case.
The number of confirmed cases in the Shoals area on Sunday were: Lauderdale County's total was 12; Colbert County now has reported 2 confirmed case; and Franklin County remained at 3 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.