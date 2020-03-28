The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama increased Saturday to 696, while the state's death total remains at three, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's website.
At 4:45 p.m., ADPH reported the number of individuals tested statewide as 4,755.
Jefferson County continued to have the most 7266 cases, Lee County 56 and Madison County 62.
The number of confirmed cases in the Shoals area rose on Friday — Lauderdale County's total is 13; Colbert County still has just 1 confirmed case; and Franklin County remains at 3 cases.
