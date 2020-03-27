The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama increased by 70 on Friday to 587, and the death of a Madison County residents raised the state's death total to 3, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's website.
At 4 p.m., ADPH reported the number of individuals tested statewide as 4,4,755, which is 673 more than Thursday's figure.
Jefferson County continued to have the most reported cases at 177. Shelby County has reported 66 cases, Lee County 48 and Madison County 47.
The number of confirmed cases in the Shoals area did not change on Friday -- Lauderdale County's total is 9; Colbert County still has just 1 confirmed case; and Franklin County has reported 3 cases.
