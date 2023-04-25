RUSSELLVILLE — A new library and multipurpose facility for the city has been included in U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt's 2024 budget requests, Mayor David Grissom said.
Grissom issued a news release stating he received notice from the congressman's office that the project is included along with several other projects that hope to be funded in fiscal year 2024.
If funding is approved, the new library will be built on about one half-acre of property behind city hall that was donated to the city in August 2020 by the Billy and Leila Norris family, who owned and operated several businesses in Russellville.
"We are thankful that the congressman has included our project and are hopeful that it will make it through the funding process in Washington, D.C.," Grissom said. "This project will benefit our entire community."
According to Aderholt's website, the city is requesting $3,892,000.
Grissom said Aderholt was in town on the day the Norris family donated the property to the city.
Lanny Norris, who ran a State Farm Insurance office in Russellville for 42 years, told the TimesDaily in 2020 he and his siblings agreed to donate the property to the city since each of them had moved out of town.
The property included the family home, and a printing and office supply business. The buildings were torn down to make way for the new library.
The family also owned the popular King Frosty, the first drive-in eatery in Russellville.
Norris said his parents were big believers in higher education and emphasized education to their children.
The family's donation included a stipulation that a new library/media center had to be built within 10 years.
"I was pleased to request funding for this project," Aderholt said. "This is a project that directly benefits the citizens of Russellville and the surrounding communities. While there are many steps left to go in the appropriations process before we know what projects will ultimately be funded in FY 2024, I’m hopeful this will be included. I also will continue to advocate in Washington for the needs of the Fourth District and the people who call it home.”
Carson Clark said the earmark process, now known as "Community Project Funding," is a complicated process and some of them can end up not getting funded.
"The congressman can only choose 15 earmarks this year," Clark said, "but just because the congressman chooses them, does not mean they will be funded."
They must first pass the subcommittee the pool of money is coming from, then pass the House Appropriations Committee and the full House.
Then the projects must be approved by the U.S. Senate. If they pass both the House and Senate, it has to be signed into law by the president.
"We're always optimistic about the requests the congressman chooses, but we always make clear there are no guarantees," Clark said.
Grissom is happy the project was accepted and is remaining optimistic about funding being approved.
