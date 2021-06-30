MUSCLE SHOALS — Dozens waded into the corn field off Wilson Dam Highway early this morning for the annual Isbell Farms corn giveaway.
top story
Corn picking starts today in Muscle Shoals and Cherokee
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- In pandemic, drug overdose deaths soar among Black Americans
- Health officials warn against swimming in 2 Alabama rivers
- Michele Jordan Hambright
- Law enforcement serving 220 warrants on deadbeat parents in Lauderdale County
- Lost Pizza Co. coming to 2 cities in Alabama
- Florence man reported missing since June 11
- Downtown bench removal in Florence sparks concern
- In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern
- Rachel Katherine Pattillo Cadenhead
- Trip of a lifetime: Lifelong friends head West in Pearl the RV
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Just be yourself in your body (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.