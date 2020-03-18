There have been 46 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state, up from 36 Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
No fatalities related to COVID-19 have been reported. One case has been reported in Limestone County with none in Lauderdale or Colbert counties.
Jefferson County, which has been more aggressive in testing people than other counties, had the most positive tests at 23.
Lee County, where a health care worker was the first to test positive, follows with seven cases. Shelby County has had four positive tests and Tuscaloosa County has had three.
Montgomery and Elmore counties have each had two people test positive. Baldwin, Calhoun, Limestone, Madison and St. Clair counties each have one positive case.
