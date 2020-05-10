FLORENCE — When Mya Owens found out the coronavirus had delayed the groundbreaking for her new Habitat for Humanity home, she was upset.
"I was hurt. I was devastated," she said. "But I have faith. You have to have patience. I know God has a plan, so I know there's a reason why this is happening. I think he wants us to focus on one another."
Habitat for Humanity has had a presence in the Shoals since 1981, and has built 80 houses here. They average building about two homes a year, said Executive Director Del Green.
"We have two families in our program right now," he said. "We originally had it in our schedule to start construction in the first half of the year."
He said the agency is rethinking how to accomplish getting the houses built, including exploring options to partner with a professional home builder.
"We will move forward with them when it's safe," Green said.
For Owens the delay has given her more time to sock money away to cover closing and moving costs once the house is finished.
"I always try to turn a bad situation into a better situation," she said. "There's no reason to be negative all the time."
Owens, is a single mother of two sons — Braylen, 9, and Matthias, 1. She is hoping to resume working toward a degree in business at Northwest-Shoals Community College in the fall.
She applied to the Habitat program two other times before being accepted this year.
"There was a need because I am a single parent living in a two-bedroom apartment," she said. "It's not a good location for me to raise two kids. There is no playground, no place for my oldest to play basketball. I didn't want to raise my two kids there."
After being accepted, Owen had to complete the first half of what the program calls her "sweat equity." She completed about 140 hours of community service to achieve this goal.
"Most of my church work went toward the community service hours," she said.
Owens also worked with Friends for Life, a community service organization started by her father's 1979 graduating class. She worked under the direction of Fonda Skipworth during last year's W.C. Handy Music fest; helped with some back-to-school events in the fall; and also helped with an event with Florence Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons.
"Working with the community of Florence has just been awesome — partnering with people to get my community service hours in," she said. "Without them I wouldn't have been able to start my house."
Once construction begins on her house, Owens will have another block of sweat equity hours to put in on building the house, though she said recruiting volunteers to help with the construction will count toward her hours as well.
And though this year's projects are set, future funding may be in peril with the closure of the charity's main fundraising venue, it's ReStore on Royal Avenue near Seven Points.
"Like every other retailer, we've been affected," Green said. "A great deal of the revenue we generate is from the ReStore, which has been closed since mid-March."
He said the store will remain closed until at least May 15, per guidelines from Habitat International.
"We're waiting for more information to make a better decision about reopening the store," Green said.
He said that pickup of donated items also has been suspended until the ReStore reopens.
However, the organization is making plans to continue.
"We are still accepting applications for homes," Green said. "If a low-income household would like to participate, we are accepting applications through the end of the year. While the ReStore is closed, hardcopies of the application are not available, but Green said they can be downloaded from shoalshabitat.org.
And if you would like to donate to the program while the ReStore is closed, Green said there are two programs up and running.
The first is its Car for Homes program, which allows people to donate old cars in any condition. Donations can be made through the website, or by calling 877-277-4344.
The second option now is the Habitat license plate, which the state approved last year through the Alabama Department of Revenue.
