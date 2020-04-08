FLORENCE — Authorities have identified the man who was killed Monday following a four-hour standoff with Florence police.
Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker identified the man as Kelvin Parks, 54, of Florence.
Police Chief Ron Tyler said officers returned fire after Parks fired at police while they were trying to negotiate with him.
Police had been negotiating with Parks from approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. after he ran into a wooded area off Limestone Street after fatally shooting 43-year-old Nathan Bevis, Tyler said.
That shooting occurred at the residence at 401 Plum St., which is near Limestone Street.
Tucker said he pronounced Bevis dead in the garage of the residence.
He said both bodies were taken to a state forensics laboratory for autopsies. He believes Bevis was shot one time, but is a waiting the autopsy for confirmation.
Officers received the report of a shooting at approximately 10:30 a.m. They learned that the shooting suspect had fled on a bicycle.
Officers searched the area, including the wooded area along East Limestone Street, and found a bicycle. They continued searching the wooded area and found the suspect at approximately 11 a.m.
Tyler said Parks was armed and threatening to harm himself.
Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who were assisting at the scene, will take over the investigation of Parks' death, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting, the chief said.
Tyler said Parks was the lone suspect in the shooting of Bevis.
