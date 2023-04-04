MUSCLE SHOALS — How often Shoals residents travel River Road and Reservation Road, what are their usual destinations, and what issues need to be addressed in those areas are just some of the questions the engineering firm Garver is seeking to help it complete an ongoing corridor study initiated last year.
In the fall, the Colbert County Commission agreed to provide $15,000 toward the $125,000 corridor study that is being funded primarily by the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization.
"They're just looking at potential uses and future growth for that area," Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said.
He said the potential for growth along Reservation Road increased after the Tennessee Valley Authority agreed to part with some reservation land in 2018.
The county commission has purchased roughly 16 acres while Bank Independent is about to break ground on a new headquarters on 50 acres that will move about 300 employees to the reservation.
The commission is developing a new justice center that includes a new county jail and administrative building.
The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency will relocate to an old TVA infirmary building on the property once renovations are completed.
Garver, a Huntsville engineering, planning and environmental services firm, is in the process of collecting public input to include in the final study.
Transportation Team Leader Scott Leach said the survey will be available until April 30.
"They want some public feedback about what people feel about that area," Robison said.
He said the study will look at development along the corridor, but also suggest areas for bike lanes, sidewalks, improved lighting and other amenities.
The study is looking at Reservation Road between Hatch Boulevard to the Wilson Dam Road/River Road intersection, and River Road from there to Colbert Alloys Park east of Ford City.
Robison said both the Reservation Road and River Road areas are ripe for residential and commercial/retail development.
"We're also trying to see how it can align with the Singing River Trail," Robison said.
