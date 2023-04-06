TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Superintendent of Education Chris Hand said water infiltration issues around Cherokee High School's auditorium could cost millions of dollars to mitigate based on a report from a north Alabama geotechnical firm.
Hand said the report also helped develop a plan to address the problem.
Frank Whitman, a geotechnical engineer with Terracon of Huntsville, conducted a variety of tests inside and outside the auditorium and gymnasium in January to determine what was causing water to enter the building and causing walls to crack and shift.
"Based on the report, the surface water at the high school gymnasium can most likely be mitigated by installing a French drain on the western side of the building," Hand said. "This will involve some grading and the addition of concrete and asphalt to redirect water from penetrating the foundation. The existing gym floor will be taken up and replaced."
He said Create Architects of Florence is currently drawing up a bid for the repairs outlined in the plan.
"I don’t have any preliminary cost estimates for that yet," the superintendent said.
Hand said the groundwater and soil issues under the auditorium and main office areas are more extensive and will be more costly to mitigate.
When engineers dug test pits around the auditorium, some filled up with several inches of water in minutes.
"The initial cost estimates just to address those specific soil and structural issues are between $8 million and $9 million," Hand said. "At this time, our options for obtaining that level of financial resources do not exist."
He said the estimates were provided by an architectural firm in the state that is currently building several high schools and has first-hand knowledge of current costs in the market per square foot.
Based on the civil engineer’s existing safety concerns, Hand said the auditorium will remain closed for the time being.
"Crack monitors will be installed and monitored regularly to collect data on any future movement of the foundation and walls," Hand said.
Issues relating to the settling and movement of the classroom windows on the east side of the main building will also be addressed, the superintendent said.
"We plan to use the small amount of capital funds we have held in reserve to address these needs and a few other immediate roofing needs," Hand said.
The superintendent said the school system has just over $3 million in bond money that was sent to it by the state a few years ago.
"These are capital funds that do not have to be paid back to the state," Hand said. "We have held on to these funds to prevent going into debt for emergency situations such as this. We won’t know for sure until the bid comes back, but we hope it will be enough to cover these measures we are taking."
Hand said he realizes determining the full extent of these issues and how to address them has been a very long and difficult process.
"These issues did not arise overnight and we can’t fix them overnight," he said. "However, the students and families of the Cherokee community deserve the best possible facilities and opportunities to learn as all other students. Now that we have a plan in place, my goal is to get that done as soon as possible."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.