Tuesday marked the one-month anniversary of a statewide gas tax hike, but numbers at the gas pumps locally do not appear to reflect a spike in prices.
The Legislature approved a 6-cent-per-gallon increase in fuel prices that started Sept. 1, but Shoals prices are fairly in line with where they were before that hike.
Tuesday's prices were $2.27 in Colbert County and $2.32 in Lauderdale County, AAA figures indicate.
At the end of August, prices averaged $2.29 in Colbert County and $2.31 in Lauderdale County, according to AAA.com.
The 6-cent gas tax is the first of a three-step increase that ultimately will raise prices by 10 cents per gallon.
The next increases are 2 cents starting Oct. 1, 2020, and an additional 2 cents starting Oct. 1, 2021, state officials said. They said the 10 cents per gallon will provide an additional $320 million annually for road and bridge projects.
Statewide, the average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.33 per gallon, according to AAA. That is up from $2.21 per gallon a month ago.
During her State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey said the average Alabama resident spends $507 annually in additional vehicle maintenance caused by driving on rough roads.
Clay Ingram, spokesman for AAA-Alabama, advocates shopping around for lowest fuel prices. He said AAA has a free phone app that finds the lowest prices. You don't have to be a member to use it.
Ingram said there was some concern when some Saudi Arabia oilfields were attacked in September that prices would jump, but repairs were made quickly and there was little if any change.
He said the gas tax increase occurred at a time when fuel prices were in a downward trend, which minimized the noticeable cost adjustment.
"It just sort of got rolled in and absorbed," Ingram said.
However, he added, "There are definitely people who are mad about it because it's a tax and they're not happy about it in principle."
Ingram pointed out the burden for the tax is shared with drivers who visit or pass through Alabama.
"It's not just Alabamians who are footing the bill for all of that," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.